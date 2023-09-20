GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health is pleased to announce Brian Harvill, CPA, MBA, has officially been named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and Dennis Campbell, II, DHA, RN, NEA-BC, has officially been named president of ECU Health Beaufort Hospital, a campus of ECU Health Medical Center, effective immediately.

“As we work toward the realization of ECU Health’s vision of becoming the national model for academic rural health care, the importance of collaboration, teamwork and knowing and understanding the unique needs of the communities we serve cannot be overstated,” said Jay Briley, president of ECU Health Community Hospitals. “I appreciate Dennis’ and Brian’s ongoing commitment and leadership to ECU Health and eastern North Carolina, and I am excited about what formalizing their leadership roles in these areas will mean for the health system and the rural communities we serve.”

After serving as interim president at Roanoke-Chowan Hospital since March 2023, Harvill will officially become president of Roanoke-Chowan Hospital while also continuing in his role as president of ECU Health Bertie and Chowan Hospitals. Through his leadership and collaborative approach, Harvill has successfully balanced and led the three hospitals throughout the past six months. His unique skillset and leadership ability has led to the development of a strong culture of teamwork and excellence in patient and team member experience and quality of care.

Harvill has been with ECU Health for 11 years, serving in financial and administrative leadership roles. Prior to joining ECU Health, he was director of Corporate Accounting for Atrium Health (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System), where he served for 17 years. He has a dedicated focus on serving the people of eastern North Carolina as evidenced by his membership in and leadership of various local professional and civic organizations.

“I am honored to continue collaborating with the entire team at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, which has a rich legacy of providing high-quality care to Ahoskie and the surrounding communities,” said Harvill. “I look forward to continuing in the role of president and working on behalf of our patients and team members as we continue to strive towards the collective mission of improving the health and well-being of the region.”

Additionally, after serving as interim president at ECU Health Beaufort since February 2023, Campbell, II will officially serve as president of the hospital. During his time at ECU Health Beaufort, Campbell, II has prioritized developing relationships with important stakeholders and partners in the area including Beaufort Community College and ECU, exemplifying his dedication to investing in the future of health care in Eastern North Carolina.

Campbell, II has been with the health system for three years, previously serving as ECU Health Beaufort’s vice president of Patient Care Services. In his time with the system, Campbell, II has been an important voice and visionary through a time of change for ECU Health Beaufort. He played a crucial role in two recent major initiatives for the health system: the transition of Beaufort to become a campus of ECU Health Medical Center and the introduction of the Nurse Travel Staffing program.

“This is a time of great transformation for ECU Health Beaufort and I am deeply appreciative for the opportunity to continue to lead this great team through these exciting times,” said Campbell, II. “I am passionate about serving the Beaufort community and being part of a hospital and care team that tirelessly serves patients and their loved ones during times of great need.”