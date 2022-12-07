GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dr. Michael Waldrum has been named chair of the Council of Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems for the Association of American Medical Colleges. He began serving in this position on Nov. 12, 2022. Waldrum is the ECU Health CEO and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.

“It’s an honor to work collaboratively with other leaders across the nation who are committed and passionate about academic health care,” said Dr. Waldrum. “I understand the important responsibility and opportunity I have to highlight and advocate for the future of health care in rural America.”

As chair of the Council of Teaching Hospitals, Waldrum will act as a leading voice in advocating for policies to promote rural academic health care in particular. In his new position, Waldrum is also a voting member of the Association of American Medical Colleges, which focuses on issues pertaining to academic medicine, financing graduate medical education, funds flow and enterprise-wide mission alignment.

“Dr. Waldrum has clearly earned the respect of hospital executives and leaders in academic medicine across the country as he was selected for this leadership role by his peers,” said Dr. Rosha McCoy, chief healthcare officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges. “Dr. Waldrum has shown a deep commitment to patients and communities with a particular focus on rural communities, a passion for academic medicine and an excellent ability to navigate tough challenges. We are thrilled to have him as chair of the Council of Teaching Hospitals Administrative Board and look forward to working with him over the coming year.”

According to a recent UNC Sheps Center report, 183 hospitals in rural America have closed since 2005. ECU Health strives to sustain quality rural health care and become the national model for rural health care.