GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is home to some of the highest stroke rates in the United States.

We’re in what’s known as the stroke belt because of higher rates of blood pressure and diabetes. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States. At ECU Health, they treated 140 stroke patients last year.

“There are more younger populations who are having strokes so we see more and more patients in the age group of 30 and 40, so that’s a hard topic we should focus on and address. At ECU Health, we are a comprehensive stroke center, so we offer surgical treatment and medical treatment, so it’s very important to understand the signs,” said Dr. Nurose Karim, vascular neurologist with ECU Health.

Some of the signs to look out for are loss of balance, vision, or trouble with speech. It’s important to seek medical treatment as soon as you feel one of these symptoms.