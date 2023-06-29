GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As temperatures rise, so do the risks of children dying in hot cars, officials with ECU Health said.

During Thursday’s collaboration with local law enforcement and child advocacy groups, officials held an educational event on the dangers of hot cars. At the event, chocolate and marshmallows were put on the dashboard of a car to show just how quickly vehicles can heat up.

“It can become so hot that you can cook s’mores on the dashboard. We actually have a display today that shows you the inside temperature of the car,” ECU Health Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Ellen Walston said.

Those with ECU Health said on average, every ten days, a child dies from heatstroke in a car.

A few minutes can be the difference between life and death, Walston said.

“Never leave your child alone, not even for one minute. That means when you think you can just run in for a quick errand in the store or any situation, we don’t ever want a child to ever be left alone in a car, not even for a minute,” Walston said.

She added there have already been deaths this year.

“We have had eight deaths from hot cars already in the US in 2023. We had 33 in 2022,” Walston said.

Safe Kids Pitt County said hot car deaths can be avoided.

“It’s a big issue. We try to encourage parents and caregivers not to leave their children in the car, not even for a minute just because as you can see behind me on the display, it really heats up. Like an oven almost,” Safe Kids North Carolina Director Allan Buchanan.

ECU Health added some newer cars have features reminding people to check their backseat, but said there are some easy tips for the cars that do not have this feature.

“Put something tangible in your backseat that you need to get out. Your pocketbook your cell phone, a briefcase, your lunch bag just to remind you to always check the backseat,” Walston said.

To learn more about hot care safety and tips, click here.

For more information on Safe Kids Pitt County, click here.

For more information about the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program, click here.