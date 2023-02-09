GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One group in North Carolina is holding events to raise awareness for brain injury survivors.

“Unmasking Brain Injury” has a mission to support those who have gone through a brain injury and give them a platform to discuss what they have been through. They have partnered with the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina.

The group visited ECU Health on Thursday during their trip around the nation.

“I think it went really well, it was amazing to kind of see fighters express themselves, kind of work through all of their emotions and bring to light what it means to them,” said Molly Twiss, with the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina.

Those with “Unmasking Brain Injury” said that one in five Eastern North Carolinian has a stroke, it is one of the highest rates in the nation.