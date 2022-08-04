GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is World Breastfeeding Week. It’s a week healthcare providers use to educate and support moms who breastfeed.

ECU Health officials say they have several resources available like support groups, pumps available and outpatient services with lactation consultants.

“The awareness that you can do this and the education that it is the best thing for your baby,” said Heike Nicks, an ECU Health clinical manager. “Any breast milk is better than none, so even if you’re not completely successful to 6 months of age. we would like to try and help all our moms be successful.”

To raise awareness for World Breastfeeding Week, ECU Health and the Pitt County Health Department are hosting a celebration. It’ll take place on Aug. 18 at the Pitt County Health Department at 10 a.m.