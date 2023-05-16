GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a time to recognize the importance of mental health and its treatment.

Experts at ECU Health say mental health and the prevalence of mental illness are not talked about enough. ECU Health Behavioral Health Administrator Glenn Simpson said mental health resources need to be more readily available.

“One in five Americans, adult Americans will suffer from a diagnosable mental illness,” Simpson said. “One in six will suffer from a substance use disorder. So it’s not something only a few people over off in a corner. Hundred people in a room, 20 of them have a mental illness.”

To help make resources more available, ECU Health is hosting its 11th annual Mental Health Expo on May 23. It’s free to the public and starts at noon at the ECU Outpatient Center.