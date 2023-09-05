GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to bring awareness to the disease in hopes of increasing screening so this cancer can be caught in the early stages.

ECU Health plans to offer free screenings all month long, starting Thursday. The earlier you screen, the earlier you detect Prostate Cancer. ECU Health officials said they especially want to see high-risk individuals.

“We’re really want to connect with those high risk, African-American men, African-Carribean men, 45 and older that may have a first-degree relative such as a brother or a father that has tested positive for prostate cancer,” said ECU Health Cancer Care Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Lewis.

The screenings will take place at ECU Health Radiation Oncology. You must pre-register.