GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.

This time of year is recognized to raise awareness for those who inherited rare bleeding disorders such as Hemophilia A and B and Von Willebrand Disease. Around the country, it’s estimated that about three million people live with these disorders. ECU Health reported that they treat hundreds of these cases.

ECU Health will be hosting a community event on Saturday. People can learn about the disorders and find resources available to them in the area.

“We are having our annual factor fiesta event, which is a patient family engagement event, and it involves community providers, HTC staff, other medical professionals where people can come and learn about bleeding disorders,” said Lora Joyner, an ECU Health physical therapist and Hemophilia Treatment Center Clinical coordinator.

The event is this Saturday from 10 am-2 pm at the East Carolina Heart Institute.