GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health Medical Center recently achieved its first accreditation from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery means that ECU Health Medical Center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards.

“We are proud of all of the work our team members have done to achieve Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery at ECU Health Medical Center,” said Brian Floyd, president of ECU Health Medical Center, chief operating officer, ECU Health. “Earning SRC’s Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and in Minimally Invasive Surgery accreditations signifies ECU Health’s ability to consistently deliver safe, high-quality care to our patients. Most importantly, these accreditations assure the patients in our region can access cutting-edge care close to home.”

Several surgeons at ECU Health Medical Center have been named Surgeons of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by SRC including:

· Matthew A. Collins, MD

· Johnathan N. Hamilton, MD

· Grainger S. Lanneau, Jr., MD

· Hugh Reeves, MD

ECU Health Medical Center surgeons named Surgeons of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery by SRC include:

· Carlos Anciano Granadillo, MD

· James E. Speicher, MD

· Dean J. Yamaguchi, MD

“Minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopic, thoracoscopic, endoscopic and robotic procedures can improve patient outcomes, reduce the risk of complications and reduce recovery times,” said Dr. Carlos Anciano Granadillo, thoracic surgeon, ECU Health, associate professor and chief of thoracic and foregut surgery, Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. “These technologies and skillsets allow us to make smaller or practically invisible incisions to perform complex procedures with precision, improving outcomes and impacting recovery times. These accreditations represent all of the training, teamwork, education and procedures we have done to improve patient care.”

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“We’re proud to recognize ECU Health Medical Center for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”