GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — November 16 is recognized as National Rural Health Day by local, state and federal groups. It brings awareness to the healthcare needs of the more than 60 million people who live in rural America.

ECU Health is working to be part of the solution, working with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine to give recent medical school graduates experience serving in rural communities. There are 12 residents currently in the program, but there are plans to expand to 27 students over the next three years.

“My heart belongs to my patients here because they’re very grateful, very appreciative of what I do for them. It’s just that everyday feeling that they give me that just keeps me in this place, keeps me holding in this place. I don’t want to go anywhere.” said Dr. Jim Jaralene Porquez, a program resident at ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

Right now there are two program campuses, one in Ahoskie and one in Duplin County. There are plans to open a third campus in July 2024 in Roanoke Rapids.