GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health is reminding folks to stay safe during the RSV and influenza season.

The reminder comes as they say they are seeing an increase in cases at ECU hospitals. They recommend that vulnerable groups, especially children, older adults, and those with “at risk” conditions stay vigilant during the winter months.

“So keeping your distance, wearing those masks, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated are really important — and don’t forget common sense,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, the medical director of Infectious Diseases for ECU Health. “If you’re not well, just stay home, you know? FaceTime or do something like that, just be smart and common sense things that we’re all tired of hearing but nonetheless are true.”

For more information about vaccinations and staying safe, click here. You can also find information here and here.