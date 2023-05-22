GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU is holding its 11th annual Mental Health Expo, the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of organizations will be there to help the community learn about local mental health and substance abuse resources.

The expo is free to everyone. There will be a few presentations, including: “Mind Over Matter” Using Mindfulness to Assist with Treatment of Depression and Anxiety, “Lay Responder Naloxone Training: When and How to use NARCAN Nasal Spray” and “Human Trafficking: Building Protective Factors for Prevention and Resiliency.”

The Mental Health Expo will start at noon at the East Carolina Heart Institute and runs through 5 p.m. Click here for more information.