ECU researchers discuss negative health risks associated with e-cigarettes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University researchers are taking a look at the ingredients of electronic cigarettes and their health risks.

They’re looking at Diacetyl, a flavoring in the “vape juice.” The data shows the flavoring poses a risk to people’s lungs, potentially causing inflammation, damage and lung collapse.

“I think one of the things that the companies can do is find a replacement to Diacetyl,” said Dr. Lok Pokhrel with ECU Brody School of Medicine. “I think that would be a good move, from the regulatory standpoint. I think the regulators could look into the leveling aspect of the leveling requirements for the presence of Diacetyl in the electronic cigarette.”

Doctors said they want to see new regulations for e-cigarette ingredients to protect people’s health.