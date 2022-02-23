GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You are never too old to learn good habits.

The Department of Family Medicine in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University will start offering a culinary medicine program that showcases the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, picking up on culinary skills and learning about nutritional intake.

Culinary students from South Central High School and J.H. Rose High School were the ones chosen for the program. A lecture will also be presented by visiting culinary medicine expert Dr. Carolyn Dunn, the William Neal Reynolds Professor Emerita at N.C. State University.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Culinary Arts classroom at South Central High School in Winterville.