GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will host Fresh Check Day on Wednesday on the Main Campus Student Center lawn from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Fresh Check Day, the signature program of the Jordan Porco Foundation, aims to create an approachable atmosphere where students are encouraged to engage in dialogue about mental health. In addition, this event helps to build a bridge between students and the mental health resources available on campus, in the community and nationally.

The eighth annual ECU Fresh Check Day will include interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple campus departments and groups, free food, entertainment and giveaways.

What started as a single event in 2012 has grown to more than 1,100 Fresh Check Days across more than 330 colleges and universities in 44 states. The nationwide movement has supported more than 220,000 college students since the first year.

The event is free to all ECU faculty, staff and students. Participants will include the Center for Counseling and Student Development, Campus Recreation and Wellness, Campus Living, the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, College of Allied Health Sciences, Exercise is Medicine-On Campus, Student Government Association, Women and Gender Office and the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center.

The Jordan Porco Foundation’s mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a message of hope for young adults. Its programs challenge stigma by talking openly about mental health and educating about the risk factors and warning signs of suicide and other related mental health concerns.