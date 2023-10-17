GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s Eastern Region Pharma Center will host PharmaFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on the corner of East 10th Street and Cotanche Street in Greenville.

Representatives from eight pharmaceutical companies will be on hand to recruit students from all majors and to discuss career pathways into the pharmaceutical industry. North Carolina is the third-leading state in the country for biotechnology, according to the N.C. Biotechnology Center, with more than 800 life sciences and pharmaceutical companies employing more than 75,000 people. The average annual salary in the biosciences industry is roughly $97,000.

PharmaFest is free and open to ECU students as well as those with the pharma center’s partnering community colleges in Pitt, Wilson, Edgecombe, Nash, Craven and Johnston counties. Students should register in advance online.

ECU’s Office of Continuing and Professional Education and Career Services are also involved in the event.

The Eastern Region Pharma Center, with support from the Golden LEAF Foundation and ECU, was created in 2021 to promote workforce development and career pathways to meet pharmaceutical job needs in the region. More information on the center and its mission can be found on its website.