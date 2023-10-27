GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University unveiled its newly named music therapy room on Friday.

The university partners with the Pitt County Group Homes Foundation to expand music therapy services in the community. The new addition features just under $15,000 in brand-new equipment to be used by students, therapists and those training in music therapy. Not only is it future-focused and patient-centered, but it provides on-campus clinical experience for students to help them complete their hours without having to leave ECU.

Pitt County Group Homes Foundation Executive Director Mary Grace Bright said they were honored to help support the music room.

“It’s just an awesome opportunity for the folks of Eastern North Carolina to have a special place to come and do music, you know for the folks that we serve in the group homes they’ve come up here for years and they love it they get a lot out of music therapy and they really enjoy their time here,” Bright said.

The room is now open for use.