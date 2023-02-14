GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — February is Black History Month and also a time of learning.

Doctor Cedric Bright is the Associate Dean at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. He said there are five health issues that especially impact Black communities. Black Americans are more likely to face hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and renal disease. Societal and economic changes impact this, said Bright.

The Brody School of Medicine is giving their students special training to address this.

“Those types of programs develop what we call a culturally humble workforce,” Bright said. “And when we develop that type of workforce, that way we have servant leaders that will be able to gain that camaraderie with patients and understand how it impacts not only their lifestyle but their health outcomes and the impediments they overcome in order to stay healthy.”

Bright also said ECU is leading the way in health care to make sure that health equity is achieved.