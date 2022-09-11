KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – ENC Prevent Diabetes hosted a Type 2 Diabetes awareness event on Saturday to educate people about diabetes risk and prevention.

Event coordinator Laquelia Lewis said that the organization wants to teach people how to reduce their risk of diabetes and serves many counties. At the event, people were able to receive hemoglobin A1C testing as well as blood pressure checks and weight measurements.

“We are here, we work in 10 counties so Pitt County, Lenoir County, Greene, Jones, Wayne, Craven, Carteret, Wilson, Pamlico. We are here to help you if you are in that prediabetic range,” said Lewis.

ENC Prevent Diabetes also offers ongoing classes to help adults with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing diabetes.