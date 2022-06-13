GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to check on your loved ones who don’t have access to air conditioning, water or other resources, the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad has you covered.



Now until June 17, you can contact the Rescue Squad to conduct wellness checks on your loved ones. Along with wellness checks, they provide water and other resources to reduce the risk of heat stroke.



“Anytime the weather gets above 95 degrees our squad makes it a primary mission to identify vulnerable populations that may be without air conditioning, they don’t have access to cold water, ice, things like that,” said Chief Officer Mathias Tschrnko said.