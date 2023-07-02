RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a week full of milestones related to abortion in North Carolina.

The one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade came exactly one week before new state laws take effect that ban most abortions after 12 weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris marked the first of those two important dates with a visit to the state, and during her speech she brought up a big number.

THE CLAIM: “Right now, in our country, 23 million women of reproductive age live in a state with an extreme abortion ban in effect. Twenty-three million women. Which means right now, in our country, 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live in a state with a ban,” Harris said during her speech June 24 in Charlotte.

THE FACTS: That number also shows up in a fact sheet distributed by the White House the day before the vice president’s speech. It says those women live in the 18 states with an abortion ban in effect.

A similar, older version of that stat appeared in a report in October 2022 from the Guttmacher Institute.

It found 15 states at that time that were enforcing bans and says they are home to nearly 22 million women of reproductive age — which it defines as being between the ages of 15 and 49.

It says they add up to nearly one-third of American women of reproductive age.

U.S. Census Bureau projections for 2022 show those 15 states — plus Nebraska and North Dakota, which passed abortion restrictions in 2023 — have a total of 22.7 million women between those ages.

During her speech, Harris listed some of those states — Arizona, Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin — but also brought up Florida, which was not among the states on the Guttmacher list.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that would ban most abortions after six weeks, but it is on hold while the state Supreme Court rules on the 15-week ban that DeSantis signed last year.

There are about 4.7 million women in Florida in that age group, and factoring them in would have pushed the total well past the 23 million cited by Harris — and up to 27.3 million.

So, how will the restrictions that take effect Saturday in North Carolina affect those numbers?

The law bars most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy after the Republican-controlled General Assembly last month overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The census figures show 2.4 million women in North Carolina in that age bracket. Once they are added to the running total, it would grow past 25 million. And those states would account for more than a third of all U.S. women between those ages.