KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed Monday that a raccoon located within Lenoir County had tested positive for rabies.

It’s the fifth raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within Lenoir County. The most recently identified raccoon was located in the northern part of the county, according to the local health department. The others were found in Kinston, the Wyse Fork area and the LaGrange area.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals,” Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown said. “We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”

The Health Department shared the following safety guidelines:

— Let the Health Department, hospital or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten or have handled an animal that could be rabid.

— Do not touch or approach a wild animal that could be rabid.

— Ensure your pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

— Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, please contact the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200. For more information about vaccinating pets for rabies, contact a veterinarian.