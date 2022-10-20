CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Firefighters across the country continue to take extra steps to limit their exposure to potentially harmful chemicals in their bunker suits that are believed to be linked to cancer diagnoses in firefighters.

The extra steps are taken, and they use every fire call because no alternatives have been found for their gear.

Concord Battalion Chief Rusty Wallace said it’s become bittersweet to know more now than he did two decades ago when he first became a firefighter.

But, he said, “on the other hand, it’s so problematic just trying to figure out what’s coming around the next corner, and we ain’t even finished dealing with this issue yet.”

Over the past few years, North Carolina firefighters have fought to get financial coverage for presumptive cancer they may develop on the job.

Previously, they would only get that financial help after they passed away from the disease.

In 2022, that changed when Governor Roy Cooper signed a two-year budget that allowed $15 million in funding that gives help benefits to qualified firefighters with new cancer diagnoses after Jan. 1.

While this was positive news, firefighters now wait to get help on the front lines through the alternative gear that won’t increase exposure to other materials that could cause cancer.

Research done by the PFAS Project found evidence of a risk in the outer layer of material that make up the firefighter’s suit.

The CDC found firefighters are 14% more likely to die from cancer than other professions and 9% more likely to develop cancer than the general public.

Chief Wallace knows of firefighters who have passed away from cancer this year.

“There’s not a fireman out there that doesn’t know another fireman that has been diagnosed recently with cancer and is possibly going through it,” he said.

More recently, fire stations have ramped up efforts to limit their exposure.

Chief Wallace’s crews wash with a hose after every call. They then put each exposed piece of clothing through a decontamination cycle that lasts several hours.

Each firefighter also has a second set of gear they wear.

It’s a cycle they expect to continue and evolve until an alternative is found.

“At the end of the day, we still have a job to do, and that job hasn’t changed,” Chief Wallace said.

Several lawsuits have been filed across the country against companies linked to the chemicals potentially linked to this.

Concord Fire Department would not comment on if they were involved in any.