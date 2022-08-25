RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health identified two confirmed cases of monkeypox in two women, which are the first cases in females across the state.

“While this global outbreak appears to mostly affect men who have sex with other men, monkeypox is a public health concern for all of us,” said Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County Preventative Health Director.

As of Aug. 25, there are 31 documented cases of the virus confirmed in Wake County.

To date, Wake County Public Health as administered more than 1,300 doses of the vaccine.

Testing for monkeypox is encouraged for people exposed or showing potential symptoms for the virus. The State Laboratory of Public Health has conducted at least 162 tests.

Click here to find a list of vaccine locations.

Of those 46 percent of people tested are white, 39 percent are Black with 80 percent of all those tests men.