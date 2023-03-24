WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Wilson’s first Whirli-Wellness Fair is set for this Saturday and will bring community resources to the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“This is planned kind of like a farmers market, only with health and wellness agencies providing resources,” said Wilson County Schools Director of Safety and Security, Wendy Sullivan. “Instead of going around and getting fruits and vegetables, they’re going to be getting good information about community resources from lots of different agencies.”

About 45 agencies are set to attend and provide information to members of the community. Law enforcement, the Wilson Fire Department and medical professionals will all be giving out pamphlets and speaking with people who have questions.

Admission is free and there will be entertainment for kids, like face painting and bouncy houses. Food vendors will also be on site.

View the video for more information about the event.