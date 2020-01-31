Health Watch: Coronavirus vs. Influenza

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is getting a lot of international attention this week.

But experts say there’s another virus that poses a bigger risk here in North Carolina–the flu.

According to health officials, 9 people died in North Carolina last week from complications of the flu, raising the death toll for the 2019/2020 season to 54.

The coronavirus is in the headlines but the likelihood of a case in North Carolina is low.

Flu season is still in full swing and it’s taking lives every day in the U.S.

Dr. Paul Cook is a professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

He shares some insight into the different illnesses and their impact.

“Both are viruses, both are problems, but in North Carolina, the flu virus is much more of an issue clearly. So there are pretty many deaths every day in the state and of course, we haven’t had a single case of coronavirus in the state,” Cook says.

He also adds that flu shots are still available and they make a difference, even if you still get sick.

He explains, “the flu shot does help and it may prevent you from getting the flu, it probably prevents you from getting a serious case of the flu.”

For Greenville resident Paul Mote, getting sick from the flu was one of his worst experiences.

“It was very bad, I was very dehydrated and I was not having the best time of my life…I would recommend anybody and everybody to get a flu shot,” Mote says.

There are prescription medications for the virus-like Tamiflu. it’s most effective when the virus is caught early.

Dr. Cook tells 9OYS the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to stay home if you have flu-like symptoms.