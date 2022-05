GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Joy Soup Kitchen will have free foot care supplies for diabetic patients who come to visit the event.

The event will also have food, foot cleaning and diabetes well-check from an on-site clinic, foot assessment, shoe fitting and free shoes from Fleet Feet Greenville and free socks from Swiftwick.

The event will be held at 700 Albemarle Ave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville.

For more information, click here.