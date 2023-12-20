FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mother received a Christmas miracle after waiting for a liver transplant for the past two years.

“This whole journey was … hell, but we made it through,” said Ashley Payne.

For Payne, making it to Christmas wasn’t always a guarantee.

“They told me I probably wouldn’t have made it out of 2023,” she said.

The 36-year-old was first diagnosed with two rare liver diseases ten years ago, which eventually sent her into liver failure. She spent her days checking in and out of Duke Hospital.

In September after being on the transplant list for more than six months, she finally got the call she’d been waiting for.

“We have your liver,” she said. “Do you accept? And I called my mom on the phone. I’m like, yes! She said take it, take it, take it. I said we accept and like it happened so fast. Like, boom, boom, bam.”

On September 26th, Payne got a new liver and has been surpassing her doctors’ expectations ever since.

“I’m recovering fast because they told me, like, oh, you’re kicking its butt,” she said. “I didn’t even have to go into rehab after I came out to hospital because they said I was doing so well.”

She gives the credit to her son, who’s been by her side every step of the way.

“He was my inspiration,” said Payne. “He was the main reason that I pushed through.”

Spending time with him and her other loved ones is what Payne is most looking forward to this holiday season.

“The joys of being healthy like it’s the small things, it’s the small things that I don’t have to worry about,” she said.

In the new year, she wants to get back to her passion.

“Get back to doing hair,” said Payne. “I love doing hair.”

She knows that wouldn’t be possible without the organ donor, who saved her life.

“Your loved one changed my life and I’m so appreciative of it,” she said. “Words cannot express how I feel to be blessed with your loved one’s liver and to be able to see my son grow up to be able to still be here to enjoy my family. I just want to say thank you and god bless you all.”

Payne is hoping to meet that family some day soon.

She’s also wanting to start a volunteer organization where she and other stylists will go into hospitals and help patients with haircuts and other beauty needs during their stays.