BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June.

On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents and must be 18 years or older.

The event will be held at Bethel Youth Activity Center located at 7449 Main St. in Bethel.

The medicine offered is cold, cough, flu and much more.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pre-order online by clicking here. Even if you do not pre-order the medicine, you can still arrive at the event and pick up meds while supplies last.