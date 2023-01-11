JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new year is a new beginning and also a time to receive a checkup from your doctor.

The health specialists at Onslow County Health Department are reminding people to make sure they get their health screenings. The department offers checkups for mammograms, STI screenings, immunizations and mental health.

“It’s important because you want to make sure to catch something early in screenings can do that,” said Matthew Mano, community relations officer for the Onslow County Health Department. “That way, you’re not already, you know, into a chronic disease or something even worse.”

For more information on screenings click here.