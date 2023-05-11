GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Cooper will visit the Piedmont Triad on Thursday in order to speak with citizens and doctors at a roundtable discussion on Senate Bill 20.

Senate Bill 20 bans abortion access after 12 weeks, a full eight weeks earlier than current North Carolina law.

The bill passed the General Assembly last week and is now on the Governor’s Desk, but Cooper says he will be vetoing the bill this weekend. However, he needs at least one Republican to stand with the Democrats in order to uphold the veto. Currently, the Republicans hold a veto-proof majority due to the party switch of Rep. Tricia Cotham (R. Mecklenburg).

This is why the Governor is holding a statewide campaign, holding roundtables in counties in the hopes of winning over Republican representatives.

Senate Bill 20 also includes regulations including in-person consultations before a woman can be given an abortion.

The opposition says that the new rules make it even more challenging for women to meet the requirements and still be able to get an abortion within the 12-week timeframe.

The bill also includes expanded access to childcare, including paid leave funding, which both parties are in favor of.

77% of voters say childcare is a serious issue that they want lawmakers to do something about, and Senate Bill 20 has $75 million set aside for childcare. This money would increase subsidies for low-income children and increase payments for foster care and adoption assistance.

However, critics believe these measures should not be tied to abortion regulation.

The Governor’s roundtable in Gibsonville will start at 10:15 a.m.