SNOW HILL, NC (WNCT) — Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortions in North Carolina rose 37%, more than any other state in the nation.

The Greene County Pregnancy Center has been in Snow Hill for over a year. The executive director of the organization said they exist to provide options for expecting parents.

“We meet men and women in their crisis situation right where they are at,” said Kellie Taylor, executive director of the Greene Pregnancy Center.

Taylor shared that in addition to counseling resources, the center also offers a program to clients that put them through parenting training in exchange for goods such as clothing or baby formula. This program, and their post-abortion therapy program, is sometimes taught by volunteers.

“A lot of my volunteers here, they want to see the men and women going through this program to excel higher than what they can see themselves in,” said Taylor.

Taylor said because the staff at the center is largely volunteer based, each volunteer undergoes an extensive background and reference check. Taylor said this is done to ensure non-judgmental and expert-level care for clients.

Taylor also said the center’s mission is to provide women with information to make informed decisions on their reproductive health.