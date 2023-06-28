GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jennifer Little watches her daughter Caitlin walk out the door, get into her car and drive off for work. It’s a scene played out in countless homes across America. For the Littles, it’s something of a miracle.

“I’m still in shock that we are where we are today,” Jennifer said.

If you’ve been following Caitlin’s story for the last 5-and-a-half years, you know why. Caitlin had been suffering from anterograde amnesia from the day she was accidentally hit in the temple by a high school cross-country teammate on Oct. 12, 2017, until some time in the summer days of 2022 when she began to slowly regain her memory.

More than any other treatment, what has helped Caitlin heal is the work of Pittsburgh concussion specialist Dr. Charles Simkovich.

Simkovich, in collaboration with some other doctors, created an entirely new protocol for dealing with concussions based on making sure the skull can move in the way nature intended.

“With the brain trauma, there are so many things in motion,” Simkovich said.

Simkovich says with some patients, memory can return almost like a light switch was turned on. With others like Caitlin, it takes a series of treatments over time.

“Usually, it takes a little while to get that motor running and when she starts getting some traction, it will go faster and faster, and it goes pretty quick, and I explained that to her parents, and that’s exactly what happened,” Simkovich said. “After about 10 months, her memory went from three minutes to about five minutes, and then it was up to 10 minutes … Then about a week before I saw her, they called me and said, ‘Hey, she’s remembering for a week,’ and in the week that passed before by the time she got to my office, her memory was completely restored.”

And it’s all predicated on proper movement of the bones that make up your skull.

“Unless the cranial bone movement is restored, there’s just no way the brain is going to heal. It can’t be put in a position to heal, and when you understand the physiology, it makes perfect sense,” Simkovich said.

That has allowed Caitlin to be able to work. Being productive is very important to her. She is now a certified nursing assistant at an elderly care center in Pleasant Garden.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to take care of people and see their face light up when I enter the room,” Caitlin said.

She carries on conversations with them, giving the folks in the facility the interaction they crave. It’s something Caitlin wishes she could still have with one older gentleman.

“Because, over the course of my injury, I did lose my grandfather, and I wasn’t there to help provide for him … at the end of his life and help him get through that,” Caitlin said.

