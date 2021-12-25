Greensboro man celebrates life after his 63rd surgery, clinically dying 4 times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will inspire others with his story of perseverance and triumph after dealing with intense hospitalization and life-saving procedures over the past two decades.

Jonathan Jefferson was born with several congenital birth defects including, a duplicated esophageal cyst in his neck that stopped him from breathing correctly and eating on his own

Jefferson said at nine days old doctors, at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem placed a G-Tube in his stomach.

Jefferson had to undergo 63 surgeries, the most recent in November where doctors removed his G-Tube.

“With the Christmas season approaching, this is certainly, the greatest Christmas Gift I have gotten, the G-tube being taken out. I just hope my story can inspire people going through a similar situation, and even if it’s not as extreme as mine might have been, every situation is unique,” said Jefferson.

“I had to learn it like a baby, so I had to eat chips and mashed potatoes just to get my throat muscles used to swallowing,” said Jefferson.

After clinically dying four times, Jefferson is now 21 and is happier and healthier than ever, with his mother right by his side every step of the way.

Today beating the odds in school and life, Jefferson is enrolled at UNCG with a major in Film.

“Now that I’m about to graduate in May, this is my last semester, it’s sort of strange having never gone to school and now having done it so well,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson will be graduating in May, also has a feature-length documentary of his life in the works. He hopes his story will help others through their tough times with hope and prayers that everything will work in favor.