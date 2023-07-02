GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After starting a peer-to-peer group on her own in Greenville, Laura Chignola is hoping to expand her program and build upon the success it has had in helping others and herself along the way.

Chignola, is no stranger to trauma. After moving to Eastern North Carolina from New Jersey, Chignola realized there wasn’t a peer-to-peer group that she could join to continue her healing process from pain and addiction. So, she started her own.

Laura Chignola (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

“i just felt it on my heart one day to start a group and I was a little hesitant until somebody actually prophesized over me to start this group and I did,” Chignola said. “It has just been amazing, it is just a peer-to-peer support group and it’s wonderful.”

Her group is named Called 2 Freedom. They meet twice a week, free of charge. Chignola said a wide variety of women join her sessions.

“Sometimes, everybody thinks of trauma and abuse and it automatically goes to sexual abuse or physical abuse.,” Chignola said. “You can be bit by a dog and been traumatized your whole life, so there’s no discrimination on trauma. I try to bring a topic every week, we don’t always stay on that topic, you know if someone comes in and they had just a really bad week where something triggered them, we start talking about that.”

Called 2 Freedom is quickly expanding, and Chignola said she has big dreams for the future of the group.

“I’m trying to get into the prison system to try to bring Called 2 Freedom there,” Chignola said. “If we could get in there and give them hope and inspiration and give them the resources that are out there so they wouldn’t have to go back to prison because it’s a revolving door, that’s something I’d like to see happen as well”

For more information on their sessions, visit them on the group’s Facebook page.