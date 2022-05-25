GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mental health experts are saying the increased frequency of school shootings like the one in Texas is having a lasting impact on public health.

After a tragedy like this, many of us wonder what comes next. One ECU psychology professor said we essentially become numb to these events as they continue to happen.

“It’s a serious threat to public health,” said ECU Department of Psychology Chair Alan Christensen. “There was an article in the New England Journal of Medicine just the other day, that identified gun-related death as the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 19.”

Christensen added that just as seatbelts are required for public health reasons, we should view gun regulations the same without politics getting in the way.