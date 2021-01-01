Gyms ask people to be COVID-aware when starting resolutions

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s another New Year’s tradition, resolutions.

People in Eastern North Carolina are getting a start on the most common of those personal promises — fitness. Gyms normally see an increase in memberships, starting around Jan. 1.

Many gym owners are wondering if that will be the case this year due to COVID-19. Wayne Walter, the owner of Focused Fitness in Winterville, thinks he will see an influx of gym-goers, despite the pandemic. He wants people who start working out to be COVID aware, wiping down equipment, not touching your face and keeping your distance from others.

“People are still eager to workout,” Walter said. “They’re tired of being stuck inside. The health benefits of working out, staying in shape, reducing stress is gonna keep your immune system healthier and that’s gonna be a really good thing for people to stay healthy and safe from COVID.”

Gym owners also encourage anyone taking up a new fitness routine to take things slowly. Walter said consistency is the key.