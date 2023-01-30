GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People across the country are upset over the body cam video released over the weekend showing the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Some mental health professionals are encouraging people to not look at violent videos that can cause psychological harm.

“I’ve had some clients who have described repeated fears from having a child who was stopped by the police, afraid of when they go out and leave the house what that would look like for them,” Dr. Shanita Brown, a licensed clinical mental health counselor in trauma, said.

Brown added that videos depicting police brutality could create a range of emotions, including fear and hopelessness. But because these videos are easily accessed on all social media platforms, it’s important to know your limit and what you can mentally handle.

“Everybody has the agency to do what works best for them,” Brown said. “So I am always guiding my clients to protect your peace.”

Chris Suggs, the executive director of Kinston Teens, works alongside youth in Kinston’s community. He adds young people being exposed to such violence is worrying.

“It’s not just that young people are acting out for some unknown reason, but young people are dealing with a lot of grief and a lot of trauma, and these instances of police violence definitely contribute to that,” Suggs said.

That’s why he and his non-profit do what they can to help teens address those issues and expose them to positivity in the community.

“Making sure that how we approach our young people that we provide opportunities and space for healing and collective healing,” Suggs said. “That we provide opportunities for us to talk about these situations in a way that it doesn’t further harm or jeopardize our community but moves us towards action of how we can move forward and how we can address these issues.”

Brown recommends the following steps to take if you’re struggling with trauma: breathe, meditate, take a walk and overall, just pause.

