GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day. Health educators around the world are encouraging people to get tested for HIV.

In Pitt County, the health department has free and confidential testing for anyone who needs it. If that test comes back HIV positive, Deborah Savage, communicable disease health educator with the health department said there are resources throughout the county for treatment. Health officials said it’s important to get tested not only for yourself but also for others.

“Over 1.2 million people living with HIV or AIDS in the US, and keep in mind these are only the people that know their status. Over 40 percent of people have transmitted HIV to people because they were not aware of their HIV status,” Savage said.

If you’re interested in scheduling a time to get tested, you can call the Pitt County Health Department.