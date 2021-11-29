Health experts warn of a possible measles outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health experts are warning of a possible measles outbreak this year. The World Health Organization says that’s because 22 million infants didn’t get their measles shots last year.

The agency reports it’s the largest increase in unvaccinated children in 20 years. Vidant’s Medical Director of Infectious Disease says right now this isn’t a big problem in America. But, doctor Ryan Gallaher says it could become one if we don’t take it seriously.

“Measles is extremely contagious and so it wouldn’t take nearly the outbreak like we had with sards cov2 to really have a huge problem on our hands. so I think the big take home point is parents, please take extra effort to get your kids vaccinated,” Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher/ Medical Dir., Vidant Infectious Disease.



Doctor Gallaher says the few pockets of measle outbreaks we’re seeing in America are in unvaccinated children.