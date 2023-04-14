ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s our final day of Heart Week! We’ve been getting you ready for the Lynchburg Heart Walk all week long!

We’re teaming up with the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Jackie Grant.

The American Heart Association and the Red Cross have a common goal is wanting everyone to be trained in hands-only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

WATCH the video above to see Grant’s demonstration of how to perform hands-only CPR

If you’re interested in taking a class on CPR with the Red Cross, CLICK HERE.

If you’re interested in walking in the Lynchburg Heart Walk or joining a team, WFXR has a team that you are welcome to join!

The walk is Saturday, April 15th at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. It starts at 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.