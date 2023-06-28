HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point University professor is conducting research that could be key in discovering a new way to help people struggling with substance abuse disorders and addiction.

Dr. Comfort Boateng is an assistant professor in the Department of Basic Pharmaceutical Sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.

Boateng was recently awarded a $2.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to conduct chemistry and pharmacology research with an emphasis on cocaine addiction while also conducting research related to ADHD.

“I work with both undergraduate and pharmacy students, so for this proposal, the goal was trying to develop new molecules specifically targeting the dopamine receptors,” Boateng said.

“It’s not only just targeting the dopamine for cocaine addiction, but also for ADHD, so that if we can target the impulse control, we can really help improve people’s life.”

Dr. Boateng hopes this is the beginning of work that could have a global impact.

“Up to date, there is no FDA approved drug for treatment of cocaine addiction,” she said.

“I am hopeful, and that is my dream is that one day the compound that is being developed in my lab can be put in a tablet form [and] be given to a patient who struggles with cocaine addiction.”

Beyond her research, Dr. Boateng is personally motivated to inspire other women and girls, especially in underrepresented communities, to explore careers in science.

“That if I can do it, they can also do it.”

As a native of Ghana, she says these opportunities aren’t common for women there.

She appreciates her parents for supporting her curiosity.

“I am the first generation to even have a doctorate degree,” she said.

Dr. Boateng is showing students they can unlock the future of medicine.

Pharmacy students voted for her to receive the 2023 HPU FWSOP (Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy) Faculty Excellence Award and the 2023 HPU FWSOP Teacher of the Year.

This is not Dr. Boateng’s first grant since being at HPU, but it is her largest.

This latest research will be conducted over the next few years.