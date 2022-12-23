GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are a joyous time for many, but some feel overwhelmed.

Experts have said that wearing yourself too thin around the holidays brings on a lot of stress. One way to prevent feeling bombarded by holiday activities is to plan out exactly who to spend time with and when.

During this time, it is also important to check up on your loved ones.

“Maybe you’re alone, someone is overseas, or you’re not able to be with family, maybe the pandemic is still causing some issues,” said Dr. Ashley Britton, a clinical psychologist with ECU Health and Brody School of Medicine. “It’s having other support around you and reaching out. If you’re still grieving the loss of someone whether recent or further back, planning to do something to celebrate them and their memory.”

Britton said to also set boundaries with family members and friends. If the holiday blues have got you feeling down, the 988 Hotline number is always open.