Holly’s Cancer Survival Lessons

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) COVID has top of mind awareness right now. This year, over six hundred thousand Americans are expected to die of another “Big C” – Cancer—about 1,670 people per day. But there is hope.

I visited with two-time cancer survivor Holly Hagerman. This is an excerpt of a longer Jessop’s Journal interview that you can see my CLICKING HERE.

I asked Holly what advice she would give to someone who has just gotten a diagnosis. Her heartfelt reply: “Well, first of all Doug, my biggest fear is that my friends and people that I love are diagnosed with cancer. That’s my number one fear. If they are, I feel like I’ve been around the block with it twice and there are some lessons I’ve learned. There are so many lesson’s I’ve learned.

A couple of the biggest lessons are I tell them to grab all the positives you can. There are always positives. You are going to get a lot of information. Keep grabbing for the positives. And also, I tell them to invest in joy. That is the best investment anyone can make when they are dealt with that kind of diagnosis. Is to just focus on what brings them joy. Mine was running and that was my tool.

I have other tools too. Journaling was a huge tool for me when I was diagnosed and meditation. Those are some of the tools I used and just some of the thoughts that I have and that is what I tell anyone that has been diagnosed. Those are the things that helped me.”

What’s the takeaway for people that are watching this interview right here, right now to have? Holly told me; “I hope that it would be awareness. Right now there are so many things going on in the world. Another being another big C, Covid. There are so many other things that are also happening. We talked about the statistics of cancer. And I hope the one thing that they are aware of is if there is a single thing that is going to beat cancer – it’s research. So that’s where we need to put our energy is into that research.”

Here are some facts from the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute:

2021 CANCER FACTS

This year, 608,570 Americans are expected to die of cancer—about 1,670 people per day. Around nine Utahns are expected to die of cancer every day in 2021—a total of 3,470 Utahns per year.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in both Utah and the United States.

In the United States, approximately 41 out of 100 men (nearly 1 in 2) and 39 out of 100 women (just over 1 in 3) will develop cancer in their lifetimes.

At least 42 percent of newly diagnosed cancers are avoidable. 19 percent of these cases are caused by smoking and 18 percent are caused by a combination of excess body weight, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity. Additionally, certain cancers caused by infectious agents, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, could be prevented through behavioral changes and vaccination.

Cancer screening is known to reduce mortality for cancers of the breast, colon, rectum, cervix, lung (among current or former heavy smokers), and prostate. In addition, being aware of changes in the body and discussing these changes with a health care provider may result in the early detection of cancer.

There are an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today in the United States.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

