JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are out for the spring season.

The rankings are based on 22 measures of patient safety and experience. Onslow Memorial Hospital is seeing improvements, having their score bump up from a C to a B.

“Over this past year, what we have truly focused on is preventing hospital-acquired conditions like our infections,” said Rose Morgan, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Patient Care Services at Onslow Memorial Hospital. “We have also taken and implemented some new measures to prevent falls, or patients while they’re in the hospital.”

North Carolina was ranked No. 7 in the country and has moved up to No. 6 in terms of safety compared to other states.

