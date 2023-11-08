GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During Epilepsy Awareness Month, there are many things to bring to light, one being getting rid of the stereotypes.

Seizures have been portrayed on TV and in movies many times. It seems every time one is seen on screen, it shows full-body convulsions and foaming at the mouth. This has become what a seizure is thought to look like, but this is not always the case. In fact, less than 80% actually show convulsions during seizures.

A new report by Orlando Health finds that other signs are numbness or tingling, blinking rapidly, crying out or screaming and even a small percentage of people begin laughing.

Because these signs look different from the “cinematic seizures,” Epilepsy can go undiagnosed for a long time. To get a diagnosis, you first need to get blood tests and an electroencephalogram, also known as an EEG, that scans and records your brain activity.

