GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 180,00 people in North Carolina have dementia. If that includes one of your loved ones, Christmas could look different.

But, there are some ways to make sure your family has a happy and safe holiday season. One of the big ways is to keep things simple. Plan a smaller gathering or a finger food meal. Also, create a simple atmosphere, don’t use flashlights or real candles to keep your loved ones calm.

“The holidays may not look like they have in the past,” ECU Health Senior Services Prevention Coordinator Mary Hall. “They may not be just the way you want them to be or the way they used to be. But you can build on those holiday memories and just experiment with some new traditions.

“Find something you do now that you haven’t done in the past that you’re loved on can participate in and just enjoy and celebrate together.”

It’s also important for caregivers to take time for themselves this holiday season.