MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County is seeing a high rate of opioid overdoses and fentanyl-related deaths, local health officials said.

The county’s task force of Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness and Prevention (CCSAP) held a training event Tuesday to educate the community on how to access and use overdose reversal medication.

“Maysville is a little bit elevated as far as rates go,” said Adrian Smith, co-chair of the Jones County CCSAP task force. “It is the most populated township in Jones County and it is close to the Onslow County line.

So we do see a little bit of an increase in Maysville. But it’s important that really every community in Jones County and every community in the east have access to this kind of training and access to Naloxone.”

Signs of an overdose include constricted pupils and abnormal breathing. When someone who has overdosed starts turning blue, that’s a late sign of decreasing consciousness, officials said.

One way to help someone experiencing an overdose is to use Narcan nasal spray.

“The most important thing really is just to make sure that you insert into the nostril until you meet resistance,” said Erin Schramm, a paramedic for Jones County EMS. “That way once you actually depress the plunger, the medication doesn’t just run down the face. It does stay in the nasal cavity where it can be absorbed.”

Paramedics said every minute counts when it comes to preserving brain tissue and restoring normal breathing. Schramm said it’s important to call 911 as soon as possible.

“Not every overdose is the same. And there’s a lot of stigmatization surrounding drug use and overdose in general. But it can happen in many instances, especially with generic prescribed medications.

So it’s also important that people who are taking medications, understand their dosage and have access to things such as overdose reversal medication, and even prescription lock boxes so that they can keep this medication safe,” said Smith.

Jones County health department has overdose reversal medication for free. They also are able to provide substance abuse resources. For more information visit Jones County Task Force :: CCSAP.