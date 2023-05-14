KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Neighbors, families, and the congregation of True Deliverance Church gathered Saturday in Kinston to spend time with loved ones and access mental health resources.

The event had live music, free food and canned goods, and mental advisers.

“This is what we do, this is what we’re here for, love, laughter and to talk about mental health because it’s very important,” said church staffer Alexis Rosenboro.

“It’s about mental health awareness because there’s so many people that’s dealing with things, just stuff, and they need to be supported. Somebody needs to know that God loves them, and the church loves them. We reach out to do what we can and do our part,” said Terry Rosenboro, head pastor of the church.

Gabriel Rosenboro is a mental health adviser from Goldsboro. He said he’s glad to be a resource to the people in Lenoir County.

“We felt that this community has a great need for assistance in mental health, something that isn’t talked about enough. So, we have various programs that fits all populations from kids to adults and provide services to those who need it,” Gabriel Rosenboro said.

Kinston kids chimed in and said more events like this need to happen.

“There should be more events because you can hang out with the people you love and you cherish, and you get to help other people in the community,” said 10-year-old Kayla Rosenboro.

Ja’mes Bryant, 9, even shared this piece of advice.

“The biggest mistake you can make, is not making a mistake,” Bryant said.

True Deliverance Church officials said this is their first mental health awareness event, but it won’t be their last.